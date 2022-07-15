Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for July 15, 2022
By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
3 days ago
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for July 15, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Brian McClellan is wanted for felony Resisting Law Enforcement...
HAMLET, Ind. -- Deputies interrupted a burglary in progress at the Knoll Brothers Truck Stop in Hamlet early Sunday morning, according to the Starke County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the gas station around 7:15 a.m., they found a man near a blue Honda. While investigating, deputies found a...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was caught allegedly trying to steal fuel from a fleet truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charles Lawson was arrested on the charges of theft and criminal mischief. On Sunday, an officer with the South Bend Police Department...
ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on M139 Saturday evening, according to the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department. At approximately 8:43 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the Dollar General for reports of an attempted armed robbery.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman who had a protection order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ramone Thompson, Jr., 25, was arrested on the charges of residential entry and invasion of privacy. On Thursday, officers...
ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Berrien County are looking for a man behind an attempted armed robbery. It happened last night around 8:45 p.m. at the Dollar General off M-139 in Oronoko Township. Witnesses tell police an unknown black man wearing black clothing and a face mask pulled...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police are investigating the homicide of a woman who was shot while driving early Sunday morning. At 1:50 a.m., police were dispatched to Springland and Roeske avenues for a shots fired call and reports someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly robbing two men who met with the suspect for an alleged drug transaction, according to court records. On September 29, 2020, two men reported an armed robbery to the South Bend Police Department. The two men told police...
A large building caught fire in Michigan City Saturday, sending toxic clouds of smoke into the air. The property manager of the building believes the fire was arson. Investigators with the fire marshal’s office are still looking into the exact cause of the fire. Mikropor America, Incorporated uses the...
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
A gag vending machine was robbed in Stevensville and the thief got $16. It happened in Stevensville on Wednesday, at Watermark Brewery. Employees say that they found the machine broken into, with $15 worth of quarters and a one dollar bill missing. ABC 57 News reports that vending machine was...
A woman has died after a shooting in Michigan City over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, July 17, at 1:50 a.m., when police were called to the area of Springland and Roske Avenue on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver seat...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Rosemont police officers are recovering after they were injured while trying to take down a suspected car thief inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall. One of them was hurt by the other officer's Taser. The incident, which happened Friday night, was captured on cell phone video. Police say a license plate reader got a hit for a stolen Jeep and tracked it to the mall. The Jeep was recorded as being stolen from Chicago in June. The officer hurt by the Taser was treated and released. A second officer suffered a minor knee injury. The suspect in the video was also hit by the Taser and bitten by a police dog. He was also treated at a hospital and released. The man was taken into custody after his release from the hospital. A female suspect was located inside a store and also taken into custody without incident, police said. No charges have been filed.
Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - A 29-year-old from Leesburg has died following an early morning crash on S.R. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:47 a.m. on Sunday, Cassandra Doerr was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on S.R. 25, south of Ferguson Road, when the Cherokee left the east side of the road and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials are now investigating the cause of a massive fire in Indiana. Crews responded to the scene in Michigan City near Russell Street and Barker Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday. SEE ALSO | Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 children from house fire, Indiana...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Van Buren County less than thirty minutes after another motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash on I-196. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, officers with South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to the scene...
A former high school social studies teacher from Indiana has been sentenced to a year of probation and a $100 fine after he was caught slapping a student on security camera footage in February, Law & Crime reports. Michael Hosinski, 61, was arrested about a week after the Feb. 25 incident, when his school’s principal reported the slap to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The video shows Hosinski yanking the student by his backpack and slapping his face so hard the boy’s head slams into the wall. The student can be seen falling to the floor after Hosinski unpins him from the wall. Although the judge described the incident as “horrific,” she said Hosinski was taking it seriously, according to the Indianapolis Star. Hosinski was suspended and banned from the school immediately after the student reported the encounter, but he also applied for early retirement, which was granted three days later, allowing him to retain his pension, WNDU reports. Although he was originally charged with felony battery, a plea deal allowed Hosinski to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of battery resulting in moderate injury.
(TNS) — Police Chief Dion Campbell hopes to get a series of license-plate readers and gunshot detectors in the city to fill a big gap in Northwest Indiana. Most other lakefront communities already have them, with the notable exception of Chesterton. "We're the missing link," Campbell said. Gary has...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were arrested on Wednesday morning after police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a pickup truck, the St. Joseph County Police Department announced. Just after 4 a.m., an officer on patrol saw two people behind a box truck at a business on...
Comments / 0