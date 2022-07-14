James Phelps Waives Right To Preliminary Hearing

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department located the remains of an attorney reported missing. Police found the body of Brian Byrd in the backseat of his vehicle parked at Lake Regional Hospital. Investigators will conduct an autopsy to determine Byrd’s cause of death. Investigators say...
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
A trial date has been set for a man charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home. Terry Ewens of Eldon is set to stand trial in March of next year on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault, burglary, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The body of a local attorney who has been missing since July 11 has been found in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. The Camden County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Brian Byrd was found in the backseat of his black Lexus in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Byrd was last seen leaving his Lake Ozark residence on Sweetwater Dr., on Sunday, July 10. Officials believe he was in the car for a majority of the time he was missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– Authorities said human remains located in Montreal, Missouri likely belong to a man first reported missing from Camden County last week. At about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with Jefferson City Police and Missouri State Park Rangers located human remains in an area of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park near McCubbins Point. Those remains are believed to be Tanner Elmore, who was 36.
POLK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming on Friday in Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 62-year-old Steven R. Cutbirth of Bolivar was observed struggling in the water at Point 12 of the main channel at Pomme De Terre Lake. He was recovered unconscious and pronounced dead...
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement roadway pursuits are always a no-win situation with criticism from the public if officers continue a chase or decide to terminate the tracking and let the perpetrator get away. And the public’s second-guessing of the decision gets even more intense when there’s a loss...
This story is part of a Daily Citizen series on Springfield’s opioid crisis. Remember when Missouri was the last of the fifty states to implement a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program? Me neither, because it hasn’t happened yet. But we’re close. A Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, otherwise known...
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U-S 60, east of Marionville, early Saturday morning. The Highway Patrol says a motorcycle ridden by 40 year old Steven-Anthony Camacho of Sparta crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head on. Camacho died at the scene. He was not...
(KTTS News) — Christian County leaders have unveiled plans for a new county campus located away from downtown. The project will be developed in multiple phases on more than 39-acres of land near Jackson and 25th street, west of Highway 65. Development will take between ten and 20 years.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Sparta is dead, and two others are injured after a head-on crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 60 at 4 a.m., one mile east of Marionville. Investigators say Steven Anthony Camacho was riding a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and hit a truck head-on. Camacho was not wearing a helmet and died where the crash happened.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after an SUV hit a pedestrian Saturday night. Springfield police say around 10:30 p.m. a woman was hit in the 4100 block of West Chestnut. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Springfield police have not yet released the...
(KTTS News) — Greene County is dealing with the highest rate of heat-related illnesses since 2018. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says more than 60 people have sought emergency medical attention. That’s nearly twice the rate in 2021. Press Release. Springfield-Greene County Health is reporting the highest rate...
FULTON - When Heidi Altman and Todd Stroder wanted out of the restaurant industry at the beginning of 2022, they brainstormed and came up with Brooster’s Butts, Bones and Pie. It was Altman’s dream come true. “I have always dreamed of having a food truck and when I...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The building located at 1735 S. Glenstone has a 59-year-old history with Springfield customers. It was constructed in December 1961 as the former Kats City Drug Store. Designed by the renowned architectural firm of Kivett & Myers & McCallum, the combination of innovative building materials and unique tectonic connections has proven to be a unique staple in Springfield’s history.
Businesses in a Missouri town are roasting one another in a brutal road sign war that has since gone viral on Facebook. A McDonald's in Marshfield, Missouri started the battle simply asking, "Hey DQ! Do you wanna have a sign war?" The nearby Dairy Queen accepted the challenge, writing in...
