James Phelps Waives Right To Preliminary Hearing

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The body of a local attorney who has been missing since July 11 has been found in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. The Camden County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Brian Byrd was found in the backseat of his black Lexus in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Byrd was last seen leaving his Lake Ozark residence on Sweetwater Dr., on Sunday, July 10. Officials believe he was in the car for a majority of the time he was missing.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO