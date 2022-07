RAVENWOOD Mo. - Leo A. Wilmes, 94, of Ravenwood, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Pineview Manor Nursing Home in Stanberry. He was born on April 23, 1928, in Conception Junction, Missouri, to Hubert Joseph and Emma Marie (Zimmerman) Wilmes. He grew up in Nodaway County and after returning from the Army he farmed and raised livestock in the Bolckow area.

