Electrical Engineering and what is sag

By Hafiz Asad Rajpoot
theodysseyonline.com
 3 days ago

While many individuals might have an assumption about Electrical Engineering positions and what they involve, most don't understand that Electrical Engineering positions include more than positions managing power. Electrical Engineering is a wide field that includes various disciplines, and there is an assortment of electrical designing positions in a wide range...

www.theodysseyonline.com

BGR.com

Scientists baffled by magnetic material that freezes when heated up

Physicists have discovered that certain magnetic material freezes when the temperature rises to a certain point. We’ve typically only seen this behavior when we cool down magnetic materials, not when we heat them up. As such, it has left physicists scratching their heads and baffled by the development. These...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Physicists harness quantum 'time reversal' to measure vibrating atoms

The quantum vibrations in atoms hold a miniature world of information. If scientists can accurately measure these atomic oscillations, and how they evolve over time, they can hone the precision of atomic clocks as well as quantum sensors, which are systems of atoms whose fluctuations can indicate the presence of dark matter, a passing gravitational wave, or even new, unexpected phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

The first CERN-driven satellite successfully launched

CELESTA, the first CERN-driven satellite, successfully entered orbit during the maiden flight of Europe's Vega-C launch vehicle. Launched by the European Space Agency from the French Guiana Space Center (CSG) at 13.13 UTC on 13 July 2022, the satellite deployed smoothly and transmitted its first signals in the afternoon. Weighing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Electrical Wiring#Sag#College Education#Design
HackerNoon

The Ministry of Defence is Exploring Applications for Quantum Technology in National Security

The Ministry of Defence has acquired the government's first quantum computer. Quantum computers can execute incredibly complex calculations extremely quickly and solve the problems regular computers can't. The Ministry of Defence, in partnership with British company Orca Computing, is exploring applications for quantum technology in defense. In this thread, our community discusses quantum computers and their impactful uses.
MILITARY
The Independent

AI model discovers drugs 1,000-times faster than current methods

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence model that can find potential drug molecules more than 1,000 times faster than current state-of-the-art methods.The team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) say the AI model, called EquiBind, will significantly reduce the chances and costs of drug trial failures.The number of molecules that have potential drug-like traits is gargantuan, estimated to be around 1060. By comparison, the Milky Way galaxy has around 108 stars.The EquiBind model is able to successfully bind these drug-like molecules to proteins at a rate that is 1,200 times faster than one of the quickest existing computational molecular docking...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Importance of the science of measurement in the quantum revolution

In an article recently published in Nature Physics, experts from NPL and partner organizations from around the globe explore the critical role of National Metrology Institutes (NMIs) in the quantum revolution. You may have heard how quantum science is causing an impending revolution of science and technology, and its potential...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Explained: Why perovskites could take solar cells to new heights

Perovskites hold promise for creating solar panels that could be easily deposited onto most surfaces, including flexible and textured ones. These materials would also be lightweight, cheap to produce, and as efficient as today’s leading photovoltaic materials, which are mainly silicon. They’re the subject of increasing research and investment, but companies looking to harness their potential do have to address some remaining hurdles before perovskite-based solar cells can be commercially competitive.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Rapid testing on the effect of cracks on solar cells output power performance and thermal operation

This work investigates the impact of cracks and fractural defects in solar cells and their cause for output power losses and the development of hotspots. First, an electroluminescence (EL) imaging setup was utilized to test ten solar cells samples with differing crack sizes, varying from 1 to 58%. Our results confirm that minor cracks have no considerable effect upon solar cell output, and they develop no hotspots. However, larger cracks can lead to drastic decreases in the output power, close to âˆ’"‰60%. Furthermore, as the crack area increased, there was a further increase in the cell's temperature under standard test conditions. On the contrary, no hotspots were found for the solar cells affected by significant creak areas (crack percentage"‰>"‰46%) because there were insufficient areas to develop a hotspot. Last, a comparative analysis with solar cells affected by potential induced degradation (PID) was made. We found a strong relationship in the output power losses, and the PID test critically impacted the cells by developing localized hotspots at a temperature level close to 50Â Â°C.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Defect engineering in wide-bandgap perovskites for efficient perovskite"“silicon tandem solar cells

Wide-bandgap (WBG) mixed-halide perovskites show promise of realizing efficient tandem solar cells but at present suffer from large open-circuit voltage loss and the mechanism is still unclear. Here we show that WBG perovskites with iodide"“bromide compositions have an increased concentration of deep traps induced by iodide interstitials, which limits performance of WBG perovskite cells. We employ tribromide ions to suppress the iodide interstitial formation and thus reduce charge recombination in bladed WBG perovskite films of Cs0.1FA0.2MA0.7Pb(I0.85Br0.15)3. The 1-Âµm-thick opaque WBG perovskite solar cells have an efficiency of 21.9%, a small open-circuit voltage deficit of 0.40"‰V and a large fill factor of 83%. The efficiency of the best-performing monolithic perovskite"“silicon tandem cell using this perovskite reaches 28.6%. The tribromide addition also suppresses light-induced phase segregation in WBG perovskites and thus enhance device stability. Encapsulated tandem cells maintain 93% of their initial efficiency after operation for 550"‰h.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Technology Maximizes Renewable Energy Obtained From Brewer's Spent Grains

A scientific article just published by four Brazilian and two American scientists reports gains in electric and thermal energy obtained when brewer’s spent grain (barley bagasse), an abundant waste produced by the beer industry, is treated with ultrasound before undergoing anaerobic digestion, a microbiological process involving consumption of organic matter and production of methane.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Topological quantum materials for energy conversion and storage

Topological quantum materials (TQMs) have symmetry-protected band structures with useful electronic properties that have applications in information, sensing, energy and other technologies. In the past 10"‰years, applications of TQMs in the fields of energy conversion and storage, including water splitting, ethanol electro-oxidation, batteries, supercapacitors and relative energy-efficient devices, have attracted increasing attention. The quantum states in TQMs provide a stable electron bath with high electronic conductivity and carrier mobility, long lifetime and readily determined spin states, making TQMs an ideal platform for understanding surface reactions and looking for highly efficient materials for energy conversion and storage. In this Perspective, we present an overview of recent progress in topological quantum catalysis. We describe the open problems and the potential applications of TQMs in water splitting, batteries, supercapacitors and other prospects in energy conversion and storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

MIT’s Raman Lab: At the Forefront of Building With Biology

Ritu Raman leads the Raman Lab, where she creates adaptive biological materials for applications in medicine and machines. It seems that Ritu Raman was born with an aptitude for engineering. You may say it is in her blood since her mother is a chemical engineer, her father is a mechanical engineer, and her grandfather is a civil engineer. Throughout her childhood, she repeatedly witnessed firsthand the beneficial impact that engineering careers could have on communities. In fact, watching her parents build communication towers to connect the rural villages of Kenya to the global infrastructure is one of her earliest memories. She still vividly remembers the excitement she felt watching the emergence of a physical manifestation of innovation that would have a long-lasting positive impact on the community.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Professor Wins European Inventor Award for Liquid Metal Batteries

MIT professor Donald Sadoway’s work could enable long-term storage of renewable energy. For his work on liquid metal batteries that could enable the long-term storage of renewable energy, MIT Professor Donald Sadoway has won the 2022 European Inventor Award, in the category for Non-European Patent Office Countries. Sadoway is...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Knots in the resonator: Elegant math in humble physics

At the heart of every resonator—be it a cello, a gravitational wave detector, or the antenna in your cell phone—there is a beautiful bit of mathematics that has been heretofore unacknowledged. Yale physicists Jack Harris and Nicholas Read know this because they started finding knots in their data.
SCIENCE

