Environment

Sunny and warm with a high near 84; scattered storms possible this weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says Friday will be sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny, warm and humid.

NEXT: Saturday is looking mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Sunday looks partly cloudy as of now with a late day or evening shower or storm possible. Cubit says rain is needed because of a drought.

A better chance of scattered showers and storms on Monday and a chance of a heat wave with warmer weather for next week.

FRIDAY: The day should be sunny, warm and sticky with a nice high of 86 degrees.

SATURDAY: The weekend kicks off mostly sunny, warm and humid with a high of 85 degrees.

SUNDAY: Unlike the day before, it should be partly cloudy with the potential for an evening shower later in the day. Expect a temperature high of 87 degrees.

MONDAY: The workweek starts off mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and temperatures in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Warming up, the day should be partly sunny, warm and humid with a high close to 90 degrees.

News 12

News 12

