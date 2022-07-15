ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City scrambles to fix monkeypox vaccination appointment problems

 3 days ago

New York City plans to release thousands of new appointments Friday night for people at high risk of getting monkeypox - and that continues to be people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The rollout has been rocky.

The multiple websites the city has been using for monkeypox vaccinations have been glitchy and unreliable, leaving people with error messages.

So now they are switching to the city's own website, the same platform used for COVID vaccination appointments.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m. NYC is releasing 8200 first-dose appointment timeslots .

The city released this statement:

Monkeypox vaccine appointments will go live at http://vax4nyc.nyc.gov/monkeypox tomorrow at 6 p.m. The website is not yet live. Check for all updates: http://nyc.gov/monkeypox Sign up for alerts: text MONKEYPOX to 692-692

Another 4000 doses will be reserved for doctors to make referrals for their patients.

Officials are hoping this time the site won't crash.

"It is infuriating that now, almost two years after we confronted similar challenges with our COVID vaccination rollout, we are once again struggling to get this right," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

"We own it," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "Those mistakes shouldn't happen. And so we're working to correct those and do better for New Yorkers in the future."

The official monkeypox case count continues to grow, with 414 cases now reported across New York State.

Almost all of them are in New York City, but Westchester County is now up to 12 confirmed cases and Nassau and Suffolk counties are reporting 3 and 4 confirmed cases, respectively.

Later Friday morning we are expecting a monkeypox update from Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

And in Suffolk County, Executive Steve Bellone will board the Sayville Ferry to highlight the vaccination center now open on Fire Island, in Cherry Grove.

Vaccination Sites

In addition to the existing monkeypox vaccine clinics located at the Department's Chelsea, Central Harlem, and Corona Sexual Health Clinic sites, the city said a new clinic will open at NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Vanderbilt site (165 Vanderbilt Avenue on Staten Island).

On Sunday 7/15, three mass vaccinations sites will open for appointments at:

  • Aviation High School (45-30 36th Street in Queens)

  • Bushwick Education (440 Irving Avenue in Brooklyn)

  • Bronx High School of Science (75 W 205th Street in the Bronx)

    No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.

