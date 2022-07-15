ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathdrum, ID

Authorities investigating multiple portable toilet fires in Rathdrum

By Guy Tannenbaum, KHQ Local News Reporter
 3 days ago

RATHDRUM, Idaho - Rathdrum Police and Northern Lakes Fire are investigating three fires they say were started overnight in portable toilets over the last two days. Northern Lakes Fire District Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Larson says they received a call around midnight on Tuesday to the Lakeland High School baseball field,...

