A woman in Demorest was seriously injured when a chicken house she and a man were demolishing collapsed on top of her. At 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene at 1049 Jim Thomas Road. Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the county, Clarkesville, Demorest, and Lee Arrendale responded within minutes. They found the structure partially collapsed and the woman trapped beneath the debris.

DEMOREST, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO