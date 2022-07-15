It’s Clear The Left Doesn’t Believe In Their Own Agenda

Do as we say, and not as we do. Rules for thee, but not for me. Those are just a couple of the Democrat descriptions that are now playing out in front of us.

The liberal left's agenda has become so radical, even they don't believe in it. Or follow it.

"I don't think that they actually believe the agenda that they tell you, I think they believe in the agenda that they let slip through the cracks while they're trying to tell you about it" said Brandon Morse, political writer and commentator with Red State, "If it allows them to more authority over you, then that's really what they want."

Whether it's California Governor Gavin Newsom going to Montana, John Kerry flying around in a private jet, or AOC and members of the squad being protected by security guards with guns, the left's hypocrisy has no bounds.

Another case in point is the Biden border crisis. There are laws already in place to protect our border, but the Biden administration is willfully, and purposely continuing to not enforce those laws, to allow as many illegal immigrants into our country as possible. The goal is simple, to get more votes.

"These people are streaming in from down across the border, they're coming in here illegally" Morse told KTRH, "They're complicating the economy, the medical system, and the job market. Crime is skyrocketing, but Democrats see them as a skin color, not as a people. Just a skin color."

It's not a problem though for the Dems however, because they are kept safe and secure in their gated mansions.

The good news is, the majority of Americans are now fully aware of what is going on, which we will also see play out, come November.

"You are starting to see a massive cultural shift away from leftism, because leftist's have tried to push a radicalism that America just is not wanting to embrace" noted Morse, "You are seeing a Democrat party that is losing not just power, but influence, at a staggering rate."

With more losses ahead, in less than 4 months.