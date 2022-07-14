ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester General Hospital nurses layout changes they hope unionizing will bring

By Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpsmB_0ggblQ0n00

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Nurses of Rochester General Hospital officially launched a union to represent their place at the hospital.

The vote was stretched out in a two-day long election, ending Wednesday night to form the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals.

Nurses at Rochester General Hospital said that, for years, they’ve been stretched thin to look after too many patients at one time, which puts patients and their own safety at risk.

Since the vote passed, nurses say the atmosphere is more positive.

For the past three years, Allison Smaczniak has been a registered nurse at RGH. As time went on, she noticed more of her co-workers transferring or searching for new careers due to staff shortages being ignored by management.

“One nurse to eight-to-nine patients happens far too often,” Smaczniak said. “Not just on my unit, but across the hospital. In the ED, they’re spread very thin. Your nurse should not be spread so thin that you do not get adequate care.”

Nurses of RGH spent months attempting to form this Union. They hope to get more of a direct say in hospital operations that impact patients. Christa Kendall has been with the hospital for almost 20 years and said demands were ignored for too long.

“You never see any change,” Kendall said. “So, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are if it wasn’t for transparency as they say that we have, which we haven’t. So, we haven’t had a voice, which the union was the only thing we could think of.”

Despite a majority voting in favor of forming the union, 295 nurses voted no. Pictures from some nurses showed full screens on work computers urging “NO” votes.

Some photos also show banners in the main hallways.

“There were a lot of newer nurses who were fearful of what management was telling them,” Nurse Smaczniak said. “And a lot of older nurses who were afraid to lose out on things that we’re trying to lock in like the pension.”

“It’s very immature,” Kendall said. “We’re here to try and make a better place and I feel they should have stood up and handled the situation a lot better.”

With the union being entirely made up of the RGH nurses themselves, the staff will hold their first meeting on July 28. Then elect representatives soon after. We reached out to Rochester General Hospital Management for a comment on this new union launch, but have not heard back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Renowned Finger Lakes Surgeon Joins Auburn Orthopedic Specialists

One of the most respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeons in upstate New York is joining the growing Orthopedic Specialists Practice at Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD joins a growing Auburn Orthopedic Specialists Practice (AOS) that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
westsidenewsny.com

GLOW YMCA and Rochester Regional Health’s United Memorial Medical Center break ground on Healthy Living Campus in Batavia

Rochester Regional Health’s United Memorial Medical Center and GLOW YMCA broke ground July 11 on the $33.5 million Healthy Living Campus, bringing comprehensive medical care and wellness programs to downtown Batavia. The new 78,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility will offer everything from primary care and exercise studios, to cancer screening, nutrition education services and multi-use spaces for all ages under one roof.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe Ambulance employee gets lawyer, wants action from RPD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Police Officer is on paid suspension following an incident Monday involving an employee of Monroe Ambulance at Strong Memorial Hospital. On July 11, it’s alleged a paramedic bumped their door against the officer’s patrol car. The officer then detained the paramedic while she was tending to a patient. On […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allied Professionals#Ed
News 8 WROC

’21st century redlining’: Arts advocates fight proposed Business Improvement District in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Business Improvement District, also known as a “BID,” has been proposed to Rochester City Council by Rochester Mayor Malik Evan’s office. It’s an initiative being met with concern from local advocates who say a BID doesn’t belong in Rochester. Historically, a BID is meant to bring folks back downtown. Similar […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
News 8 WROC

New café opens at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo is offering visitors a new place to stop for a bite to eat. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello was among the group of officials this afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Trailside Café at the zoo. “The Trailside Café will feature locally sourced food from grab […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

14-year-old shot on Rosewood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The U.S. Marshals Task Force says a 14-year-old was shot on Rosewood Terrace in Rochester. It happened just before 4 p.m. as the task force was driving in the area. Members heard the shots fired and saw an SUV drive off. The vehicle later crashed on Woodman Park and everyone inside ran. After several brief foot chases, five people were taken into custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy