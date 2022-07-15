ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary: Philip Hodgson Celebration of Life

Aspen Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gathering will be held to remember and honor the life of long-time local Philip Hodgson who passed away unexpectedly in April. The Celebration of Life will be held on July 23, 2022 at...

www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Times

Tony Vagneur: Aspen’s $100 million question

“I remember I was leaning against a boulder and thinking how neat it was to be out there all by ourselves. … I heard a cony bark a warning to the rest of his clan, telling them an outsider was present. That sound flushed a bevy of little birds that quickly reestablished themselves on some stubby, low-growing evergreen.” — from “The Bark of the Cony” by George Nash Smith (and kids), the down-to-earth tale of G. Nash and his four sons, climbing all 67 peaks over 14,000 feet in the contiguous 48 states.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy