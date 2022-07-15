Obituary: Philip Hodgson Celebration of Life

“I remember I was leaning against a boulder and thinking how neat it was to be out there all by ourselves. … I heard a cony bark a warning to the rest of his clan, telling them an outsider was present. That sound flushed a bevy of little birds that quickly reestablished themselves on some stubby, low-growing evergreen.” — from “The Bark of the Cony” by George Nash Smith (and kids), the down-to-earth tale of G. Nash and his four sons, climbing all 67 peaks over 14,000 feet in the contiguous 48 states.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO