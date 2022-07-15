ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Devin Williams: Secures sixth save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Williams struck out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants....

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Sons of former MLB stars taken Nos. 1 and 2 in draft

There must be something in the genes. The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, and the top two picks were a couple of familiar names. Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The pick after that, Druw Jones, the son of Andruw Jones, went No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
STILLWATER, OK
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Wade for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bobby Wagner on move to Rams: 'I didn't want to leave Seattle,' but 'home was the next-best thing for me'

Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sparks rally with homer

Bart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers. Bart hit the first of three Giants home runs off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning. The long ball was Bart's second in his last four games and his sixth of the season. The catcher is hitting .318 in nine contests since he rejoined the Giants on July 6. For the season, he's at a .188/.316/.375 slash line with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 133 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we're yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest. Truly a tough blow for the fantasy owners who had stashed him since the beginning of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Slater: Continues strong month

Slater went 4-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers. All four of Slater's hits were singles. He's now logged six multi-hit efforts in July, and he's added three stolen bases this month, giving him six thefts on the year. The outfielder owns a .297/.398/.455 slash line with five home runs, 22 RBI and 30 runs scored through 171 plate appearances this season. Friday was just his seventh start of the year against a right-handed pitcher -- he's regularly hit leadoff against southpaws and often appears as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement in games he doesn't start.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Notches 13th save

Melancon earned the save during Sunday's 3-1 win against the Padres, striking out one in a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Melancon retired the heart of San Diego's order on 16 pitches to earn only his second save since June 3, though both have come this week. Despite the two saves, the 37-year-old also has two losses in six appearances this month, though his seven strikeouts in 5.1 July innings matches his season high for a month already. Melancon concludes the first half with a 5.12 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 31.2 innings across 36 appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Sam Huff not in Rangers' Saturday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Huff is being replaced at designated hitter by Brad Miller versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 82 plate appearances this season, Huff has a .260 batting average with a .630 OPS, 1 home run,...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rangers activate RHP Jonathan Hernandez

The Texas Rangers activated right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernandez from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Hernandez, 26, is now set to make his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 12, 2021. Hernandez's last action came in 2020, when he compiled a 5-1 record and a 2.90 ERA over 27 relief appearances.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Tyler Heineman in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Heineman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 96 plate appearances this season, Heineman has a .193 batting average with a .483 OPS,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Brewers draft SS Eric Brown Jr. in first round of MLB Draft

Eric Brown Jr played college baseball at Coastal Carolina University. He was ranked 63rd on MLB’s draft board, but is one of the top shortstops in the draft. His biggest strength is his defense. Offensively, he makes very good contact, knows the strike zone well, and advanced stats show he frequently barrels up the baseball.
MILWAUKEE, WI

