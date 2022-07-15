ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Steals seventh bag

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bichette went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 loss Thursday against Kansas City. Hitting cleanup for...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Luis Robert not in lineup for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Robert is being replaced in center field by Adam Engel versus Twins starter Dylan Bundy. In 323 plate appearances this season, Robert has a .301 batting average with a .795 OPS, 12 home...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Grichuk for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.5...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we're yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest. Truly a tough blow for the fantasy owners who had stashed him since the beginning of the season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Tigers send 2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson back to minors

Spencer Torkelson's rookie season hasn't gone as planned and now the Detroit Tigers are sending the 2020 No. 1 pick back to the minor leagues. On Sunday, the Tigers announced that Torkelson was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Torkelson, 22, made the team's Opening Day roster and was held hitless through...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Tapia is being replaced in center field by George SPringer versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. In 253 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .272 batting average with a .682 OPS, 4...
MLB
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera not in lineup Saturday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rivera is being replaced at third base by Nicky Lopez versus Blue Jays starter Max Castillo. In 195 plate appearances this season, Rivera has a .231 batting average with a .689 OPS,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jason Delay not in lineup Saturday afternoon for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Delay is being replaced behind the plate by Tyler Heineman versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 28 plate appearances this season, Delay has a .296 batting average with a .729 OPS, 2 runs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers before break

Peralta went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 over the Padres. Peralta snapped an 11-game homer drought with his 12th blast of the season. The 34-year-old outfielder's playing time has dwindled in 2022, as manager Torey Lovullo has taken to sitting him against southpaws -- just 35 at-bats against lefties. In the final year of a contract, Peralta is a prime candidate to be traded in the next few weeks to a team in need of a left-handed bat.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

White Sox Crush Twins 11-0 to Win Big Series Before All-Star Break

The Chicago White Sox shelled the Minnesota Twins 11-0 in Sunday’s series finale. Dylan Cease threw a masterpiece and the Sox offense supported him with 3 home runs. The White Sox closed the gap in the AL Central dvision to three games after taking three of four from the first-place Twins. Chicago enters the second half with a 46-46 record.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Accounts for lone run Saturday

Marsh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers. For the second straight game, Marsh was the only thing standing between the Dodgers and a shutout win. The 24-year-old accounted for both of the Angels' runs against the local rivals during this weekend's two-game set. Marsh is up to nine homers, 36 RBI, 32 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a .225/.278/.352 slash line through 294 plate appearances. Assuming Mike Trout (back) is good to go after the All-Star break, Marsh could see his role reduced to the strong side of a platoon in left field.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Tyler Heineman in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Heineman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 96 plate appearances this season, Heineman has a .193 batting average with a .483 OPS,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Heads to IL with rib injury

The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list Monday with left rib cage inflammation. The team had previously described the injury that kept Trout out of the lineup for the final four games before the All-Star break as upper-back spasms, but a new diagnosis was provided Monday upon his placement on the IL. Because he hasn't played since July 12 and the Angels will be on break until Friday, Trout may only miss one more contest, as he'll be eligible to return from the IL as soon as the team's second game of the second half Saturday versus Atlanta, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Whether Trout is on track for a weekend return isn't yet certain, as the Angels may not provide another update on where the superstar outfielder stands in his recovery from the injury until the team resumes workouts Thursday.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Kirk's 2-run homer in 8th lifts Jays to 4-2 win over Royals

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-2 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Kansas City, in last place in the AL Central, was without 10 unvaccinated players, including All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi and infielder Whit Merrifield, during this four-game series in Toronto. The Royals won the first game of the series Thursday and then dropped the next three. Since unvaccinated foreign nationals aren’t allowed to enter Canada, the Royals roster included Triple-A and Double-A prospects, making an already difficult series against the high-powered Blue Jays more challenging.
KANSAS CITY, MO

