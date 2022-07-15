HEAT ALERT: Hot, humid conditions carry into the weekend; temps in the high-80s

WHAT’S NOW: Humidity levels drop a bit, but conditions will remain hot.

WHAT’S NEXT: New Jersey will experience warm temperatures over the next few days, with temperatures approaching into the 90s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says he’s tracking some pop-up storms that have the potential to develop each day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures in the high-80s.

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures cool into the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures in the upper-80s. Overnight temperatures in the high-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a chance of rain by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Overnight temperatures cool into the low-70s.

MONDAY: Similar weather to Sunday. Temperatures around 90. Mix of sun and clouds, with a chance for storms. Overnight temperatures in the mid-70s.