Environment

HEAT ALERT: Hot, humid conditions carry into the weekend; temps in the high-80s

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT’S NOW: Humidity levels drop a bit, but conditions will remain hot.

WHAT’S NEXT: New Jersey will experience warm temperatures over the next few days, with temperatures approaching into the 90s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says he’s tracking some pop-up storms that have the potential to develop each day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures in the high-80s.

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures cool into the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures in the upper-80s. Overnight temperatures in the high-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a chance of rain by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Overnight temperatures cool into the low-70s.

MONDAY: Similar weather to Sunday. Temperatures around 90. Mix of sun and clouds, with a chance for storms. Overnight temperatures in the mid-70s.

State
New Jersey State
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

