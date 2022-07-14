ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Apologized To Doja Cat, Says “Everything Is All Good”

By Zack Linly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, most of y’all know the saga by now: Doja Cat recently called out 17-year-old Noah Schnapp for sharing a message she sent to him asking him to hook her up with his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn calling it “snake s**t.”. The call-out kind of backfired...

Outsider.com

Jessica Simpson Faces Major Criticism Over New Pic of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Pop music sensation Jessica Simpson is reportedly experiencing some mom-shaming after pictures showed her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, still using a pacifier. The “backlash” came just after Jessica Simpson shared a series of snapshots of her family’s recent boating trip on her Instagram account. Birdie was noticeably seen sitting on Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, with her pacifier.
MUSIC
E! News

Ant Anstead Calls Girlfriend Renee Zellweger "Pure Class"

Watch: Renee Zellweger Transforms for "The Thing About Pam" On July 10, Ant Anstead paid tribute to his girlfriend Renée Zellweger on his Instagram page. The British TV personality shared a photo of himself and the Oscar winner cuddled up on patio chairs while wearing matching sunglasses. He captioned the post, "This lady...Pure. Class. Ren x"
CELEBRITIES
Noah Schnapp
Doja Cat
TODAY.com

Linda Evangelista returns to modeling for first time since procedure she says disfigured her

After a long hiatus, supermodel Linda Evangelista is returning to the runway. Evangelista, 57, posted on Instagram that she will be walking in a "special fashion show" for the fashion house Fendi in September 2022. The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Fendi baguette bag. She also shared a new photo from part of the campaign that will accompany the special presentation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer's Rehab Treatment

Armie Hammer apparently has Robert Downey Jr. to thank for some generous help. According to a new report from Vanity Fair, citing a source close to Hammer, the blockbuster Marvel star, who has struggled in the public eye with addiction, paid for Hammer's near-six-month stay in a Florida rehab facility. Vanity Fair reported the Call Me By Your Name actor finished his stay at the Guest House -- described on its website as "a haven for men and women who are struggling with self-defeating behaviors brought on by traumatic life events and other underlying issues" -- in December 2021, nearly a year after allegations of rape and mental, emotional and sexual abuse were waged against the actor by a woman named Effie. In a statement shared by his attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hammer "maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] -- and every other sexual partner of his for that matter -- have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Glee' star Blake Jenner arrested in California on DUI charge

July 18 (UPI) -- Blake Jenner, star of the hit Fox show Glee, was arrested last Saturday in California and charged with a DUI. As first reported by TMZ, Jenner, 29, was pulled over in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank after he allegedly went through a red light around 11:30 p.m. The actor, who was found to be over the legal blood alcohol limit, was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge, according to records from the Burbank Police Department.
BURBANK, CA
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski and Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage

It’s over. Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have called it quits after four years of marriage, Us Weekly confirms. The supermodel, 31, first sparked split rumors last month when she was spotted out in New York City without her wedding ring. Ratajkowski’s distinctive two-diamond ring has also been conspicuously missing from her social media posts since February. The couple have not yet publicly commented on the split, though Us has reached out to representatives for both Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard for comment.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Rocks an All-Orange Ensemble For 'Bullet Train' Photo Call in Paris

Brad Pitt is making a bold and breezy fashion statement. The 58-year-old actor rocked a bright orange monochromatic look at the Paris photo call for his new film, Bullet Train, on Saturday. Pitt paired the casual linen suit and a v-neck tee with coordinating aviators and a gold chain around his neck as he posed for the photo op.
CELEBRITIES

