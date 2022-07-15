ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virus that can cause severe illness in babies seen in multiple states, CDC cautions

By Tim Stelloh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth care providers in multiple states have reported a virus that can cause seizures, meningitis and other severe illnesses in infants under 3 months old, federal officials said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert notifying doctors and public health departments that cases of parechovirus...

Precious Artist
3d ago

Raise your hand if you gave your baby a vaccine shot? That includes mothers at the time they carried the baby in their womb. Consequences, could be everlasting.

VikingForLife
1d ago

People spreading misinformation about this being "vaccine" related need to just stop. This is a common, COMMON VIRUS. Been around long before the "COVID-19 vaccine". So take your tinfoil hats off and give it a rest, eh?

