As All-Stars return, Mets bash, blank Cubs

 3 days ago

CHICAGO -- For the first time since being named All-Stars, the Mets’ quartet of baseball’s best were all available on Thursday night in their 8-0 series-opening win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. ﻿Starling Marte﻿ and ﻿Jeff McNeil﻿ each made their return to the lineup -- and...

