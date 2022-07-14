Global Battery Metals Engages TonaTec Exploration LLC to Drill the Lithium King Property and Volt Strategic as Capital Markets and Communications Advisor and Announces Non-Brokered Financing
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. GBML (OTCQB: REZZF) REZ (the "Company" or "GBML"), an international critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented battery metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has engaged TonaTec Exploration LLC ("TonaTec") to drill the Lithium...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0