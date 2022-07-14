Global Battery Metals Engages TonaTec Exploration LLC to Drill the Lithium King Property and Volt Strategic as Capital Markets and Communications Advisor and Announces Non-Brokered Financing

ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 18, 2022. M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is celebrating its new showroom and distribution center in Richmond, Virginia, with its Grand Opening on Wednesday, July 20th. The location has a complete offering of the company's flooring, countertop, decorative mosaic, wall tile, and hardscape products. The showroom is located at 11060 Johnson Road, Suite#100 Ashland, VA 23005. The new 68,000 square-foot space will better serve residential and commercial markets in the metro Richmond area.

