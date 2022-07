There’s a mushroom-shaped disco ball at 32 Taaffe Place, among mushroom Chinese lanterns, mushroom screensavers on dormant desktops and other mycological paraphernalia. Smallhold’s Brooklyn Navy Yard outpost, the very first of the buzzy agtech startup’s indoor “macrofarms,” is its smallest, at around 9,000 square feet. But the space is capable of growing a hell of a lot of mushrooms — surrounding a central atrium are five distinct chambers, each of them guarded by bank vault-sized doors, suspended in arctic mist and housing rows of flushes at various stages of development.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO