Gas could soon be below $4 a gallon. How long will it stay there?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing public money by submitting fraudulent claims for veteran disability services. John Paul Cook, 58, appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina on Monday where he was sentenced to 10 months in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Half of the 10-month sentence will be served at home. Cook will also be ordered to pay $930,762.53 to the VA.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO