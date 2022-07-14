ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas could soon be below $4 a gallon. How long will it stay there?

WCNC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers are finally catching a break with...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Gov. Cooper, Stein call for stricter gun laws in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police chiefs from around North Carolina met Monday with Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to discuss gun violence, and to share a laundry list of police force needs. The chiefs said their departments are struggling to recruit and retain quality officers and to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
WCNC

NC veteran claimed he was blind for 30 years, sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing public money by submitting fraudulent claims for veteran disability services. John Paul Cook, 58, appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina on Monday where he was sentenced to 10 months in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Half of the 10-month sentence will be served at home. Cook will also be ordered to pay $930,762.53 to the VA.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy