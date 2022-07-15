Vote now: Are you still interested in compact phones?

Although Samsung probably has the lion's share of the market when it comes to foldable phones, the Galaxy Z isn't the only shape-shifting product line in town — in fact, that version of the foldable form factor may not be ideal in all usage scenarios. Microsoft has a different vision of a phone that folds, one that involves two screens instead of a single flexible display. The Microsoft Surface Duo represents a completely different form factor rather than Galaxy Z models, delivering a one-of-a-kind dual-screen Android experience. But just like with the Galaxy Z Fold, the price tag has been a major hindrance to the wider adoption of the Surface Duo. It seems Microsoft may have anticipated that reality and created a more affordable Surface Duo model that was canceled and kept secret until now.

