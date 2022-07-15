LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local): ___ 6 p.m. Two-time defending Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso needed bonus time, but the New York Mets’ slugger was able to keep alive his hopes of being the first player to three-peat with a 20-19 victory over Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr.
It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers since their championship in 2020. LeBron and the Lakers have dealt with some significant injuries over the past two seasons, along with some questionable chemistry on the court in 2021-22. Perhaps that is bound to...
The Cardinals received a welcome piece of news Monday with the report that center Rodney Hudson will be returning to the team for the upcoming season. Hudson’s status had been in doubt after he skipped the team’s recent mandatory minicamp, but the 11-year NFL veteran will be playing this season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry lets his play do the talking during the NBA season. Give him a mic as host of The ESPYS and some famous folks might finally be hearing trash talk from one of the league’s best-liked players. Just how worried should the audience be Wednesday night for his opening monologue at the show honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports? “Maybe not as nervous as if Draymond was hosting, but still nervous,” Curry said, referring to his always chattering Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green. “Now I have the mic.” Fresh off the Warriors’ victory over Boston in the NBA Finals, Curry is presiding over the show airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
