LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry lets his play do the talking during the NBA season. Give him a mic as host of The ESPYS and some famous folks might finally be hearing trash talk from one of the league’s best-liked players. Just how worried should the audience be Wednesday night for his opening monologue at the show honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports? “Maybe not as nervous as if Draymond was hosting, but still nervous,” Curry said, referring to his always chattering Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green. “Now I have the mic.” Fresh off the Warriors’ victory over Boston in the NBA Finals, Curry is presiding over the show airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO