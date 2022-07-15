Dallas plays Chicago following Ogunbowale’s 32-point outing

Chicago Sky (18-6, 11-2 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (11-13, 6-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Chicago Sky after Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points in the Dallas Wings’ 92-87 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings are 5-7 in home games. Dallas is second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 82.0 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Sky are 9-4 in road games. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Emma Meesseman averaging 8.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Thornton is averaging 6.2 points and six rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kahleah Copper is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Sky. Candace Parker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Sky: 8-2, averaging 88.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.