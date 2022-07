OAKLAND – The controversy over the effect of AB5 on the trucking industry boiled over Monday, as independent drivers gathered at the entrances to the Port of Oakland to strike, disrupting operations.Owner-operator truck drivers, who make up 90% of the Port's operation, are on strike over the new law. AB5 requires that trucking companies make their drivers employees, shutting out all the independent operators who own their own rigs. So, protesters blocked other trucks from entering the port, as a way to get lawmakers' attention."If the port got affected, the government will listen and they will have to," said trucker...

