If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for a sign to give your home a new look? Well, Amazon Prime Day gives the perfect excuse to decorate your home with anything it may or may not need — but who’s judging when there are so many amazing deals. And the easiest way to spruce up every space in the household? Area rugs. They come in so many colors, sizes, and designs to fit any decor taste while also making a room feel so much more welcoming. Luckily, we’ve found the most stylish yet affordable rugs to add to your cart immediately. Loloi Rugs will elevate your home with their vintage look, and they’re deeply discounted right now. These artisanal rugs are up to 82 percent off, and it’s literally the best deal we’ve seen in a while.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO