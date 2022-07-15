Quentin E. Baxter & Charlton Singleton Mark Nearly 30 Years Making Music Together With Joint Albums 'Art Moves Jazz' & 'Crossroads,' Set For Aug. 12 Release By Baxter Music Enterprises
Within two hours [of meeting], we determined that we were brothers. Friends, bandmates, and fellow members of the Gullah cultural community Quentin E. Baxter and Charlton Singleton enrich their relationship yet further with the tandem August 12 release of their albums—Baxter’s Art Moves Jazz and Singleton’s Crossroads—on Baxter’s own BME/Baxter Music...www.allaboutjazz.com
Comments / 0