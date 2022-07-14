ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

July 12 City Council Wrap-Up

castlepinesco.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeeting highlights from the June 28 City Council meeting include:. Approving an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the City of Castle Pines and Douglas County related to the City's future disc golf course. This IGA provides $300,000...

www.castlepinesco.gov

highlandsranchherald.net

Sterling Ranch begins state’s first commercial rainwater harvesting pilot program

As Colorado’s drought drags on, one Douglas County community is hoping to pave the way for a new commercial water source: rain. Sterling Ranch, a master-planned community in the northwest region of the county, is ready to test the idea out after more than a decade of working with the legislature and gathering data. If it works, it could change the way the entire state thinks about rainwater harvesting.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock to deliver last State of the City speech

Term-limited Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will deliver his last State of the City address Monday morning in Montbello, after nearly 12 years in office. Why it matters: The speech from Denver's second-ever Black mayor will highlight his closing commitments to those who call the Mile High City home, and potentially outline his legacy for decades to come.Between the lines: Pledges to double down on pandemic-era recovery, lowering crime rates, housing the homeless, and investing in initiatives to combat climate change are likely to take center stage, as these issues have in Hancock's past two addresses. Yes, but: Not every promise...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Some Denver neighbors not convinced of Central 70 Project benefits

This weekend, a section of Interstate 70 eastbound is the fast way to no where. Eastbound lanes will be shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270.Then Monday, a second tunnel is to open to a future which the Colorado Department of Transportation says motorists will find "amazing.""We do not want people making this a drag racing event," said Bob Hays, Project Director.Up above the tunnels sit businesses like the Sanchez Panaderia and Restaurant. Ruben Sanchez sees no benefit for him even as this project reaches a milestone."Especially with gas prices now, a lot of our old...
DENVER, CO
villagerpublishing.com

It is final — GV will not allow any more gun stores in homes

On July 11, the Greenwood Village City Council passed on second and final reading an amendment to its zoning code to prohibit any new retail firearms stores in residential homes in the city. The vote was 5-3, exactly as it was on the first reading on June 6, with City Council Members Anne Ingebretsen, Donna Johnston, Libby Barnacle, Tom Stahl, and Judy Hilton voting in favor of the prohibition. Councilmembers Dave Kerber, Dave Bullock, and Paul Wiesner voted to permit additional retail gun stores in GV homes without limitation.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Colorado legislator repeals state’s anti-miscegenation law

Sixty-Five Years Ago This Week: State Rep. Bob Allen, D-Denver, was sponsoring House Bill 57-1039 which would repeal Colorado’s anti-miscegenation law. The law stated, “All marriages between Negroes or mulattoes of either sex and white persons are declared to be absolutely void.”. Fifteen years previously Colorado’s Supreme Court...
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

First Look: Freedom Street Social Opens in Arvada

When: Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. What we saw: We spotted cows and horses on the way to the metro area’s latest food hall, which is located in northwest Arvada — only a few minute from Superior if you take Indiana Street north. With no other food and drink options in the immediate vicinity save for a Wendy’s and a Starbucks, this new collection of eight dining options is poised to be a huge draw for those who live in the neighborhood (and the employees at the SCL Health facility across the street).
ARVADA, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulder Valley School District punishes Black and Latino students at disproportionately higher rates than most Colorado districts. Parents continue calls for accountability.

Black and Latino parents of Boulder Valley School District students have been raising alarms for years that their children are punished more often for the same behaviors as white students. The district’s own data has consistently shown this disparity. In 2020, under mounting pressure, BVSD reformed its discipline policies...
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

Metro Denver gun buyback sees a hefty haul

Gun buyback drives in the Denver metro area have collected at least 450 firearms since first launching in March, Axios Denver has learned. Why it matters: Data shows gun-related injuries are among the leading causes of death for youth, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes, citing an analysis of CDC data published in the New England Journal of Medicine.That figure includes suicides, homicides, unintentional and undetermined gun deaths.Driving the news: Denver City Council member Amanda Sawyer partnered with Aurora City Council member Curtis Gardner to host the events — which, together with the company RAWtools, turn dismantled guns into gardening tools.The next...
DENVER, CO
boulderbeat.news

Boulder pays out another $1M-plus settlement for police action

Boulder will pay yet another million-dollar-plus settlement over past police conduct, the second within a month and fourth since 2020. The most recent payment will go to Cole Stewart, who was arrested by Boulder Police in 2014 after running from cab after a dispute with the driver. Stewart ran home; police pursued and ultimately fired 10 shots, striking Stewart twice. Medical care was delayed two hours while officers dealt with a shrapnel wound.

Comments / 0

