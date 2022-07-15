Annual Campfire Ban in Eastern Washington Now in Effect
By Jason Taylor
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is restricting activities such as campfires on lands it manages in Eastern Washington starting Friday. Other activities that are now banned include firing a...
The mild winter and extended rainy spring created ideal conditions to trigger significant growth of numerous types of noxious weeds all over eastern Washington this year. The moisture in the soil is resulting in the germination of seeds that have laid dormant in the soil for the past several years. The growing plants from these seeds are now approaching maturity and will very soon be producing their own viable seeds to fuel even more growth.
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The use of electric bikes is surging, so much so that state lawmakers and wildlife officials are studying their impacts on trails and where they should be allowed. Most days, you'll find Mathew Rzucidlo hitting the trails at Duthie Park, and now it’s not just fellow...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - 12 of the 31 Patriot Front members will appear in Kootenai County court in Idaho later today including one man from Ellensburg. The 12 people appearing in court today come from all over the U.S. including Texas, Wyoming, South Dakota, Utah and some places in Washington.
SEATTLE — The price of gasoline dropped again this week, falling 9.9 cents to bring the average cost in Seattle to $5.40 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the Emerald City. That mark is 27.8 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago, and $1.45...
SILVER CITY, Idaho — How does an old mining town secluded in Idaho's high country stay safe from fast moving wildfires? For a small fire department, they're about as prepared as they can be. Dan Wilper is the town's caretaker during the long cold winters, but also knows the...
Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
SEATTLE (AP) — COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. Increasingly involving the highly transmissible omicron BA.5 variant and BA.4, cases are higher than the peak of last year’s delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
I've lived in Washington since 2014 and have difficulty with the names of towns. It's true that you can tell an out-of-towner when they butcher the name of a town or city. I do it all the time. In fact, I have to ask a co-worker almost daily how to pronounce the name of a particular county, river, or landmark.
SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
As costs continue to rise, it's no surprise that many people are struggling to pay their rent or their mortgage. But here's some good news: billions of dollars of stimulus money are available for many people whether you own or rent your home. Read on for more info.
Have you ever caught yourself watching shows like Antiques Roadshow and wondering what your collectibles would fetch? Well there’s good news, because American Pickers could be coming back to the Tri-Cities. While they probably wouldn’t be interested in those beanie babies you were sure would skyrocket in value, they...
WASHINGTON/OREGON STATELINE -- Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed SR-125 southbound at milepost 0 around 8 p.m. Friday. WSDOT said it doesn't know when the highway will reopen after the car crash. This is a developing story, tune into our Nonstop News Channel for live updates.
SEATTLE — Gun control is a hot topic in our nation right now, especially in the wake of devastating mass shootings like in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. More than half of the people surveyed across Washington state said they support a ban on assault weapons to some degree, according to WA Poll results.
COVID-19 cases are rising across the state of Washington. According to the state department of health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several counties — including King, Skagit, and Snohomish — are experiencing high levels of community infection. Experts say new variants like BA.5 are responsible...
UNION GAP, Wash. — Necessary road maintenance across Eastern Washington will impact traffic on routes through Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties from mid-July to mid-September. Road work is anticipated to last during daytime hours, reducing travel to a single lane being monitored by the Washington State...
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered National Guard members to Flagstaff to help with flooding mitigation measures. About 30 members will help Saturday by filling sandbags with wildland and healthy forest crews in Coconino County, while on Sunday, 60 members will assist, keeping a presence throughout the rest of the week, Ducey said in a tweet.
Officials with Idaho Fish and Game made a grisly discovery at the base of a steep slope near Lewiston last week. Amidst a pile of rubble and debris, they found what Northwest Sportsman Magazine referred to as an “elk boneyard.” Officials found at least 15 elk heads, along with fur, broken legs, spines, and countless other bones.
How Long Can You Drive Down The Center Turn Lane In Washington State?. We've all been there. You are in the middle turn lane trying to into a business and a car comes zipping towards you, frustrated that you are in the turn lane. You throw up your hands in bewilderment.
This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
