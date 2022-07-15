ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Annual Campfire Ban in Eastern Washington Now in Effect

By Jason Taylor
kpq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is restricting activities such as campfires on lands it manages in Eastern Washington starting Friday. Other activities that are now banned include firing a...

kpq.com

Comments / 6

Mike Sodo
3d ago

I will continue to camp and light. campfires. We've had one of the wettest and coldest summers on record. I'm so tired of hearing "drought" from propaganda news networks.WDFW does nothing but take people's money and harass campers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Reply
5
Stan Hall
3d ago

We the people own the land that they are telling us what we can do on our own properties.

Reply
6
Related
Tri-City Herald

Wet spring triggers explosive noxious weed growth in South-Eastern Washington

The mild winter and extended rainy spring created ideal conditions to trigger significant growth of numerous types of noxious weeds all over eastern Washington this year. The moisture in the soil is resulting in the germination of seeds that have laid dormant in the soil for the past several years. The growing plants from these seeds are now approaching maturity and will very soon be producing their own viable seeds to fuel even more growth.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
97 Rock

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA county considers mandates, urges masking, boosters

SEATTLE (AP) — COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. Increasingly involving the highly transmissible omicron BA.5 variant and BA.4, cases are higher than the peak of last year’s delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campfires#Eastern Washington#Wdfw#Lands Division
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Mormon Crickets Invade Idaho - Nevada Border

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders National Guard to assist with Flagstaff floods

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered National Guard members to Flagstaff to help with flooding mitigation measures. About 30 members will help Saturday by filling sandbags with wildland and healthy forest crews in Coconino County, while on Sunday, 60 members will assist, keeping a presence throughout the rest of the week, Ducey said in a tweet.
Outdoor Life

Idaho Wildlife Officials Discover Elk Boneyard on Craig Mountain

Officials with Idaho Fish and Game made a grisly discovery at the base of a steep slope near Lewiston last week. Amidst a pile of rubble and debris, they found what Northwest Sportsman Magazine referred to as an “elk boneyard.” Officials found at least 15 elk heads, along with fur, broken legs, spines, and countless other bones.
LEWISTON, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy