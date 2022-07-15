Downtown Kirkwood Annual Sidewalk Sale & Peach Festival

The Kirkwood City Council recently presented the Urban Forestry Commission Advocate of the Year Award to Kirkwood residents Kathy and Paul Paulsen. The couple are the chief organizers of the 50 Trees Program in Kirkwood, which was started in 2010 as a way to honor the 50th Greentree Festival. The program formed with the goal of planting one tree for every year of the festival. Since it’s inception, the Paulsens have organized dozens of volunteers to plant 60 to 80 trees every fall. This year, the organization is set to reach a milestone of 1,000 tree plantings. The organization also has a team of volunteers to water, prune and mulch the trees. Pictured from left are: Paul Paulsen, Kathy Paulsen, Kirkwood Assistant Chief Administrative Officer David Weidler and Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin.
Christopher Pullen has a fondness for listless teens and young adults — he was one himself, after all. Now, the 37-year-old restaurant owner has made it his mission to teach those working under him that it’s OK to take time and figure things out. In 2021, Pullen took...
The Humane Society of Missouri and Connections to Success hosted the 16th annual Purses and Pumps for Pooches and Pals event at HSMO headquarters in St. Louis. Guests enjoyed food and drinks while browsing more than 20 different designer handbags and shoes available for raffle. Some handbags had a value as high as $3,200. Before the raffle drawing, guests toured the facility and got to know lots of the furry faces available for adoption. Proceeds from the event went toward the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Fund.
LADUE, Mo. — A familiar family name is bringing a new “lifestyle” retail store to the St. Louis area this fall. Hearth & Soul is a retail concept by Susie Busch-Transou, daughter of former Anheuser-Busch Chairman August Busch III. The 4,200-square-foot store, currently under construction at 9640...
There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
Webster Groves residents who routinely allow their dogs off leash at Blackburn Park may want to think twice before continuing to do so, now that police are enforcing the leash law. “It’s never been legal for dogs to run off leash in Blackburn or any other park. The department is...
Do you like burgers? Do you like saving money? Good news! July 18 through 24 is St. Louis Burger Week, which means you can go to any of the more than 60 participating restaurants and get a speciality Burger Week burger for just $8 (there are also drink specials and beer pairings).
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The stage is all set for the Big Gigantic on Sunday night. Thousands are expected to fill The Factory to see the popular EDM band. While many are celebrating the concert, the entertainment venue is celebrating something else... its one-year anniversary. The Factory opened its doors...
Crayfish, the “poor man’s lobster,” were once in abundance in streams throughout the Webster Groves and Kirkwood areas. Watersheds at Gravois Creek, Sugar Creek, Deer Creek and Shady Creek hosted many of the six-legged crustaceans. When freed slaves settled areas near the creeks in North Webster after...
ST. CHARLES — The rabbits under Katie Kottmeyer’s care are rapidly multiplying — but not in the way you’d think. Kottmeyer, founder of Dolly’s Dream Home Rabbit Rescue based in St. Charles, has been at capacity for weeks with abandoned pet rabbits. It’s been the...
Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons was excited to announce at the July 7 council meeting that Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will return to full service starting on Monday, July 18, thanks to $13 million from Missouri House Bill 3004. The route includes the Historic Kirkwood Train Station, 110...
A new housing development is set to come before the Kirkwood City Council next month. Woodland Hill, 600 N. Ballas Road, is a proposed six-lot, single-family residential subdivision on the 7.05-acre site. Kirkwood residents may recognize the address as the proposed location of the hotly-contested senior living development Harmony Homes, which was shot down by the council in August 2021.
Coffee lovers this one is for you! A food website went around the country finding the best coffee shops in each state and the one they found in the Show-Me State of Missouri looks like heaven for coffee drinkers. If you are looking for the best place to get your...
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City honored the legacy of a long-time pastor with a street named after him. The city named part of Fountain Avenue between Kingshighway and Fountain Park Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Hylton Jr. Avenue. This is where Hylton’s former church is. He was the pastor at Centennial Christian Church. Hylton died in 2018 at the age of […]
Marson Foods, a premier manufacturer of quality waffle products, announced they will open a new manufacturing and warehousing operation in Hazelwood, Missouri. The company, based in Carson City, Nevada, will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within Hazelwood Trade Port. “I’m thrilled to have found a location in...
The Big Chief Restaurant.Photo by Liezl Moss; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The journey from Chicago to California along U.S. Route 66 was so convenient. When more people started driving that one highway to get to the west coast and vice versa, then building hotels and restaurants was next to accommodate travelers as well as profitable businesses.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Mission of Mercy is providing dental care free of cost to residents on Saturday. The event starts at 7 a.m. and is first come, first serve. Organizers urge patients to arrive early because the doors close when the clinic reaches treatment capacity. As many as 1,000 patients should be able to be seen.
Comments / 0