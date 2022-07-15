ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another elephant pregnant at Omaha zoo; baby due in August 2023

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. — Another baby elephant is on the way at Nebraska’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

According to KETV and WOWT, the Omaha attraction said Wednesday that African elephant Jayei, the matriarch of the zoo’s herd, is expecting a calf in August 2023. She is also the mother of Omma, KETV reported.

The news came just months after zoo officials announced that another elephant, Lolly, was pregnant, the TV stations reported. The 10-year-old is expected to give birth in late February or early March, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The new arrivals won’t be the first elephants born at the zoo. That distinction belongs to Eugenia, who was born to 18-year-old African elephant Kiki in early January, the zoo previously announced. Later that month, another elephant, Claire, 13, gave birth to a male calf, Sonny, officials said. The babies are about 6 months old.

“Omaha, Nebraska, will be the birthplace for half of the elephants born in the United States this year and next year – pretty incredible and something we’re really, really happy about,” Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president and CEO, said Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

