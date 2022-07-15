Church of the Nazarene announces service

CAMBRIDGE — Beginning their 30th year of building homes, community, and hope, Habitat for Humanity Choptank celebrated their 99th home dedication on Saturday, July 9 in Cambridge. Family and friends as well as Habitat board members, staff and volunteers gathered on High Street to celebrate the new homeowner, Alicia and her family.
