SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN): (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Molecular Partners' initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021 (the "IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until September 12, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Molecular Partners class action lawsuit. The Molecular Partners class action lawsuit – captioned Freudiger v. Molecular Partners AG, No. 22-cv-05925 (S.D.N.Y.) – charges Molecular Partners as well as certain of its top executive officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO