ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Bethel AME to hold Love Thy Neighbor Day

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago

CENTREVILLE — Bethel AME Church, 102 Washington Road, will...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Community calendar

The Ringgold Playhouse’s big summer comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” has taken the stage. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday, July 21-23, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance Sunday, July 24. at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.com, in person at Ringgold City Hall, or at the door. Directed by Kimberly Tyner Jones, the show follows the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things go from bad to utterly disastrous rather quickly.
RINGGOLD, GA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Long Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting their Decatur Vacation Bible School Day, Saturday, July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6890 Firehouse Road, Decatur. Ages 4-12 years. One free Kona Ice and one free Walking Taco per child. Contact Judy Tilton at 217-864-2404 for...
DECATUR, IL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Habitat Choptank celebrates 99th home dedication

CAMBRIDGE — Beginning their 30th year of building homes, community, and hope, Habitat for Humanity Choptank celebrated their 99th home dedication on Saturday, July 9 in Cambridge. Family and friends as well as Habitat board members, staff and volunteers gathered on High Street to celebrate the new homeowner, Alicia and her family.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care organizes NJs largest meal packing event

A community service event to support families affected by the current crisis in Eastern Europe. PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), a global nonprofit organization, conducted a community service event in the presence of its founder, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. One hundred thousand meals were packed by over 1,000 passionate volunteers to support the families who have been affected by the current crisis in Eastern Europe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

We welcome back the Summer Salon, a casual discussion on selected readings and how they affect our lives. Unitarian Universalist Salons are a happy blend of worship gatherings and religious exploration sessions. Our topic will be sermon given by Reverend Monica Dobbins given weeks ago titled "What is an Unitarian Universalist?"
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs: Trust And Obey

Throughout Church history, there have been many who have distorted the doctrine of Salvation by Grace Alone, in ways that are destructive and heretical. The official word for the heresy is antinomianism which is literally translated, “against law.” The dictionary defines it as one who holds that under the gospel dispensation of grace, the moral law is of no use or obligation because faith alone is necessary to salvation.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy