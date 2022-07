The Kansas City Royals are one of the relatively few teams who look like clear-cut sellers heading into the trade deadline, and there has already been buzz about several of their veteran players. Two new teams have joined the mix, as the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown some interest in Whit Merrifield, while the Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams considering Andrew Benintendi.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO