Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader was once considered the best reliever in MLB. His nasty left-side delivery and filthy pitches made him an elite presence on the mound. But Hader is laboring to say the least right now. The Brewers closer now has a 4.50 ERA after surrendering 6 runs to the San Francisco Giants on Friday. He ultimately coughed up a walk-off grand slam to Mike Yastrzemski to take a blown save and a loss.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO