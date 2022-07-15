ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Weekend Happenings, July 15-17

By MELANIE NELSON News West
Mohave Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch a movie on the water, swing by a car show on Beale Street and channel a '90s vibe in Kingman, satisfy the sweet tooth at an ice cream social in Bullhead City or laugh out loud with the Latin Kings of Comedy in Laughlin this weekend. • Enjoy...

mohavedailynews.com

thestandardnewspaper.online

Sip & Shop offers local businesses a chance to show their wares￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Aromas from candles mix with the sparkle of custom jewelry and the vibrant colors of garments to create a lively atmosphere. Mostly female vendors and attendees, it’s shopping therapy on a Saturday morning before the weekend and its crazy-busyness takes over. It’s about supporting local business by introducing locals to them, and coffee is the beverage of choice.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

New fire sparks west of Sedona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Forestry said another fire has sparked in Wikieup which is west of Sedona. They are calling it the Big Sandy Fire. So far, it has burned around 150 acres. AZ State Forestry said it has active fire behavior. The fire is burning in dense vegetation near the Big Sandy Wash. They said multiple structures are threatened and 20 people have evacuated.
SEDONA, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport will host the Laughlin-Bullhead Airshow in 2023

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave County Airport Authority (MCAA), City of Bullhead City, and Laughlin Tourism Commission (LTC) are happy to announce the blue skies over the Mojave Desert will host the Laughlin-Bullhead Airshow in 2023. This first-class airshow will feature historic, military, and civilian aircraft aerial demonstrations. The airshow...
8 News Now

1 man dead, 1 man saved after river rescue effort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Bullhead City Arizona are investigating an attempted river rescue that took place on Thursday. It happened just after 6 p.m. when police received a call regarding two men who entered the Colorado River at Davis camp to retrieve a raft. According to a Facebook post by the Bullhead City […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Thornton hoping 'some changes made' to ordinance

BULLHEAD CITY — Norma Thornton was ready to go to court on Thursday when she was notified that the city had dropped a misdemeanor charge of conducting an unauthorized feeding event at Bullhead Community Park earlier this year. Instead of showing up in Bullhead Municipal Court to learn her...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Hall takes charge of Dust Devils football

MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School's varsity football team has a new head coach: Kevin Hall. Originally from Florida, Hall is no stranger to heat, and has an impressive football background. The experienced running backs coach has exercised his talents as part of the coaching staffs at Arizona...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Charge against Thornton dismissed

BULLHEAD CITY — Charges have been dropped against a Bullhead City woman accused of violating the city's ordinance prohibiting the feeding of homeless people in local parks. Bullhead City Magistrate Peter Psareas confirmed Thursday that the city has dismissed a misdemeanor charge of engaging in a food-sharing event at a city park without a permit against Norma Thornton.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
8 News Now

Penny slot hits million dollar jackpot in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — One lucky person is leaving Laughlin a millionaire. On Wednesday, July 6 someone hit a $1,0350235 jackpot. The unidentified player was on a Buffalo Diamond penny slot machine at Aquarius Casino Resort. In a photograph of the winning machine it shows the player was betting...
LAUGHLIN, NV
Mohave Daily News

Well failure leaves many residents with little or no water

BULLHEAD CITY — Failure of one of Bullhead City's highest-producing wells over the weekend left many residents and business owners with little water pressure or none at all by Monday. Bullhead City Utilities Director Mark Clark said the city's well 16-1, near the intersection of Sierra Vista and Mesa...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Downtown Laughlin, NV: Women gets purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino last Monday night.

Downtown Laughlin, Nevada: A women got her purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Tristan R. contacted ZachNews about this terrible crime that took place just after the Independence Day 2022 fireworks...
LAUGHLIN, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Diamond M Ranch, or 36 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Highway 66 between Valentine and Peach Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 'endangered' Kingman woman

UPDATE: The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Lisabeth Milazzo has been found safe. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kingman woman they consider endangered. Lisabeth Milazzo is 66 years old, has dementia and isn’t able to communicate. She...

Comments / 0

