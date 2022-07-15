ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Charge against Thornton dismissed

By BILL McMILLEN The Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 3 days ago

BULLHEAD CITY — Charges have been dropped against a Bullhead City woman accused of violating the city's ordinance prohibiting the feeding of homeless people in local parks. Bullhead City Magistrate Peter Psareas confirmed Thursday that the city has dismissed a misdemeanor charge of engaging in a food-sharing event at a city...

Mohave Daily News

Thornton hoping 'some changes made' to ordinance

BULLHEAD CITY — Norma Thornton was ready to go to court on Thursday when she was notified that the city had dropped a misdemeanor charge of conducting an unauthorized feeding event at Bullhead Community Park earlier this year. Instead of showing up in Bullhead Municipal Court to learn her...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
WIKIEUP, AZ
1 man dead, 1 man saved after river rescue effort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Bullhead City Arizona are investigating an attempted river rescue that took place on Thursday. It happened just after 6 p.m. when police received a call regarding two men who entered the Colorado River at Davis camp to retrieve a raft. According to a Facebook post by the Bullhead City […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Lightning strike causes Mohave County brush fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brush fire caused by lightning continued to burn Wednesday evening in Mohave County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Shack Fire is located in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman Arizona. The YU community living nearby was put on “ready status” earlier Wednesday evening but has since been released from that […]
Mohave Valley, AZ: Man from Bullhead City, Arizona arrested and local man arrested, cited and released with court date after police pursuit that started in Needles, California last Sunday afternoon.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A man from Bullhead City, Arizona was arrested and a local man was arrested then later cited and released with court date following a police pursuit that started in Needles, California on Sunday, July 10th, 2022.
Mohave Daily News

Fire destroys two homes

BULLHEAD CITY — Two Bullhead City homes were destroyed by a fire Monday evening that may have begun in an outdoor cooking area at one of the residences. No injuries were reported in the blaze that began shortly after 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Ramar Road, between River Gardens and Yale drives.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 'endangered' Kingman woman

UPDATE: The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Lisabeth Milazzo has been found safe. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kingman woman they consider endangered. Lisabeth Milazzo is 66 years old, has dementia and isn’t able to communicate. She...
Mohave Daily News

Missing mustang found in Golden Valley

NEEDLES — The giant steel mustang is back home. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department both confirmed recovery of the privately-owned, trailer-mounted mustang stolen from outside a private residence in Needles on May 26. It was found in Golden Valley, about 50 miles away.
Downtown Laughlin, NV: Women gets purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino last Monday night.

Downtown Laughlin, Nevada: A women got her purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Tristan R. contacted ZachNews about this terrible crime that took place just after the Independence Day 2022 fireworks...
LAUGHLIN, NV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Diamond M Ranch, or 36 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Highway 66 between Valentine and Peach Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Hall takes charge of Dust Devils football

MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School's varsity football team has a new head coach: Kevin Hall. Originally from Florida, Hall is no stranger to heat, and has an impressive football background. The experienced running backs coach has exercised his talents as part of the coaching staffs at Arizona...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Penny slot hits million dollar jackpot in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — One lucky person is leaving Laughlin a millionaire. On Wednesday, July 6 someone hit a $1,0350235 jackpot. The unidentified player was on a Buffalo Diamond penny slot machine at Aquarius Casino Resort. In a photograph of the winning machine it shows the player was betting...
LAUGHLIN, NV

