Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Crime Up in First Half of 2022

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty


While Charlotte may be a great city, it doesn’t come without crime.

Since the start of the 2022 year, Charlotte crime has increased. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported a “disturbing” number of shootings and violent crimes in the first half of 2022, many involving juveniles.

The overall crime rate has increased by four percent.

Police reported assaults with a gun are up by 25% this year compared to the city’s five-year average.

There has been 23% increase in burglary, a 14% increase in residential burglary, a 33% increase in commercial burglary cases and a 10% increase in vehicle thefts. Arson was also up 13%.

Residents are urged to remain aware of their surroundings and do their best to deescalate any potentially dangerous situations.

Read the full story here .

Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
