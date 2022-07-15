ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New COVID Variant Causing Increase in North Carolina Cases

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAX3Z_0ggYFPvb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGyOs_0ggYFPvb00

Source: DIGICOMPHOTO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty


COVID-19 cases are beginning to spike across the state again.

Health experts say the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant is to blame for the increase in cases. Some are calling it the “ninja variant”.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data from last week shows 18 counties currently in orange, which is considered high risk.

Mecklenburg County is in yellow, the medium risk category.

Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health says the BA.5 Omicron subvariant is the primary strain in the Charlotte area. Those who are vaccinated and previously infected with COVID can get it.

Health officials still say the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization is getting vaccinated and boosted.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 5

SpicyJJ
3d ago

Get vaccinated??? The vaccine doesn't work anymore. My husband has just gotten over it. He had chills, headache, sore throat. 48hrs, he was better. It's like an upper respiratory infection. Week later, he is fine.

Reply
6
N,C.78
3d ago

I guess they've spent so much money on that vaccine at their pushing it again or they're trying to kill everybody in the United States one whichever comes first

Reply
4
WAKE UP America!
3d ago

Direct quotes from this article: “Those who are vaccinated and previously infected with COVID can get it.”“The best protection against severe illness and hospitalization is getting vaccinated and boosted.”Facts: 1) The jab plus multiple boosters DOESN’T prevent you from getting it. 2) No articles are reporting deaths or hospitalizations from these weaker strains. 3) Natural immunity is more robust protection than the jab. 4) The jab destroys natural immunity. Duh!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

‘Harm Reduction’ Vs Abstinence: NC Weighs 2 Paths In Opioid Fight

Dramatic headlines on opioids are nearly continuous. The No. 1 cause of death for adults under 45 is fentanyl overdose (not even including other opioids like heroin and prescription pills). The number of drug overdose deaths, in general, has reached over 100,000 a year, including a quadrupling among N.C. teens just since the COVID-19 lockdowns. When drug-overdose deaths first broke 10,000 per year in 1999, it was a shock to the public. But now, reaching that number again would be a major victory.
HEALTH
greenvillejournal.com

Tiny, disease-spreading ticks making their way into Upstate South Carolina

The small Asian longhorned tick could mean big problems for people, pets and livestock across the Upstate. Invasive species found in several areas in S.C. Researchers have identified an infested pasture at a cattle farm in York County. The ticks have also been found on shelter dogs in Lancaster and Pickens counties. The first of the species were identified in 2010 in the United States and have been found in 17 states so far. The invasive species poses a risk of passing severe illnesses through bites.
PICKENS, SC
WCNC

Can someone overdose by touching something with fentanyl on it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman went viral on social media for claiming she had a reaction to fentanyl after picking up a dollar bill outside a McDonald's restaurant. In her Facebook post, the woman said her body went completely numb after touching the dollar. She said she believes fentanyl was on the money and caused her reaction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
The Charleston Press

Wearing face masks indoors recommended again as the number of new cases is rising in the Lowcountry area, CDC says

Charleston, South Carolina – The number of new Covid-19 cases is on the rise in many areas across the country, the latest data shows. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, a total of 166,772 new Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide on Friday, July 15, bringing the 14-day daily average to 129,987 cases (+14% 14-DAY CHANGE).
CHARLESTON, SC
cbs17

Wilson school weighs COVID-19 guidelines as new variant spreads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An updated map from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows an uptick in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Forty-one counties are now shaded in orange, the highest community level of COVID-19. It’s also more than 10 times as many counties as there were...
WILSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Atrium Health#Omicron
Veronica Charnell Media

Should Pitt County Officials Require Masks Due to High COVID-19 Risk Status?

Photo courtesy of The ConversationThe Conversation. Eastern North Carolina Counties are experiencing HighCovid-19 Cases Due to the B5 Variant. It is quite ironic for Governor Roy Cooper to lift the Covid-19 state of emergency while different regions of North Carolina have high covid-19 infections. The emergency order will lift on August 15th. In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. The B5 variant is more resistant than the previous variants. This can be a serious problem if proper precautions are not put in place. If you have been vaccinated, you are still at risk of getting infected with the B5 Variant.
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday. According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor...
GEORGIA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$1 million prize won in North Carolina in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize. The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Federal Reserve raising mortgage rates to fight inflation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's getting more expensive to borrow money for that dream house you've been eyeing, but it's not stopping people from buying homes. And it could have a major impact on your monthly mortgage payment. Let's connect the dots. This time a year ago, a 30-year mortgage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

First Lanternfly spotted in NC, sparking concern for ag industry

In June the first Spotted Lanternfly sighting in North Carolina happened in Forsyth County. In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the spotting occurred near Interstate 40 in Kernersville. Spotted Lanternflies have been a problem ever since they were first identified in 2014 in Pennsylvania. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy