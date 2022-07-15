Monkeypox Vaccine Appointments Full in Mecklenburg County

The monkeypox vaccine became available in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday, and residents wasted no time booking appointments.

According to officials, monkeypox vaccine appointments are full in Mecklenburg County as of Wednesday. The appointments filled just hours after they became available.

Demand and limited doses contributed to the fast bookings.

“We will notify residents of additional appointment availability as soon as it is available. In the interim, individuals can sign up on the appointment waitlist and will receive priority for the next available appointments,” officials said.

Due to limited supply, only individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox are being offered vaccination.

