Pasadena, CA

SpaceX launches 25th resupply mission to International Space Station

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. | Photo courtesy of NASA TV

Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched its 25th resupply mission to the International Space Station Thursday evening, carrying nearly three tons of cargo, supplies and scientific experiments.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida at about 5:45 p.m. California time, propelling a Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the station under a continuing resupply contract with NASA.

Following the launch, SpaceX landed the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket on a barge — named “A Shortfall of Gravitas” — floating in the Atlantic Ocean for re-use in future missions.

The first stage of the rocket used in Thursday’s launch has flown four previous missions. The Dragon capsule carrying the cargo has been to the International Space Station twice previously.

The Dragon capsule is scheduled to reach the space station at 8:20 a.m. California time Saturday.

Among the roughly 5,800 pounds of cargo aboard the Dragon is a NASA instrument — developed at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena — designed to analyze dust in the atmosphere to determine how it might affect the environment and climate.

The Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation, or EMIT, instrument will gather data over the course of a year, measuring the composition of dust around the globe.

NASA officials said strong winds annually lift more than 1 billion metric tons of mineral dust from Earth’s deserts and other dry regions into the atmosphere.

The goal of the EMIT program is to analyze the dust and determine if it has any heating or cooling impact on Earth and whether it plays any role in natural processes such as cloud formation.

CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GreenMatters

Here’s How the 2022 Solar Flare Will Affect Life on Planet Earth

Because global warming is such a prevalent problem in today's society, many have developed a (completely valid) fear of the sun's wrath. It's the root cause of relentless heat waves, wildfires, coral bleaching, and more — which is precisely why the prospect of a 2022 solar flare, as well as a rapidly growing sunspot, sounds incredibly daunting.
ASTRONOMY
