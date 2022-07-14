ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Valley City woman suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in I-94 crash east of Moorhead

By Tasha Carvell
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD (KFGO) – Five people were hurt when two SUVs, a car and a truck collided on I-94 east of Moorhead Thursday. 70-year-old Marjorie Eggert of Valley City,...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the SUV stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle, carrying three 18-year-old boys from Moorhead, was traveling north bound on Long Lake Road. Another vehicle, carrying two teenage girls, was headed east bound on Highway 10. Their vehicles collided at the intersection. Two boys from the first car were taken...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moorhead, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
Accidents
State
North Dakota State
City
Dilworth, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
Valley City, ND
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Valley City, ND
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Valley City, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Identities of three killed in Moorhead crash revealed

(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon off I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says two semi trucks and an SUV were headed westbound on the highway near milepost 2 when the stopped SUV was hit and pushed from behind by one semi into the other.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Fatality in I-94 crash in Moorhead, SUV struck from behind by semi

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-94 on the east side of Moorhead. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Friday. An initial report said an SUV had stopped behind a semi that had stopped when the SUV was struck from behind by another semi. The collision was in a westbound lane across the freeway from the rest area.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Man barricades himself in building after setting fire

(Valley City, ND) -- A person is in custody after they barricaded themselves in a building and started a fire. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to an apartment in Valley City and tried to make contact with the person, who refused to leave the apartment. The building was evacuated and police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood.
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
valleynewslive.com

One man arrested in N. Fargo shots fired incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 31-year-old man was arrested after a shots fired incident took place in north Fargo. Waylon Lenoir is now in jail, and is facing charges for terrorizing. Fargo PD says they were called twice to the 300 block of 7th Street North in the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two people hurt in crash involving farm tractor near Wahpeton

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt, following a crash near Wahpeton, Friday. North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 3:30 PM, a truck was travelling eastbound on Hwy 13, about 6 miles West of Wahpeton, when it failed to see a tractor pulling a grass-cutter on the same side of the road, and rear-ended the tractor.
WAHPETON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#94 East#Traffic Accident#State#Fargo
valleynewslive.com

Shots fired at person on apartment balcony in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early this morning, Fargo PD responded to yet another shots fired incident. This time, they were called to the 1500 block of 11th St. N. They say a person standing on his apartment balcony began talking to man walking across the street. That’s when...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Injuries in multi-vehicle crash on interstate east of Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Two SUVS, a car and a box truck were part of a collision on I-94 east of Moorhead Thursday morning. It happened at around 10 in the westbound lane near the truck weigh scale. Traffic headed west was backed up for miles for more than 90 minutes.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two men arrested after shots fired in Fargo; Child dies in rollover crash; Child support for expecting mothers

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Two men are arrested after reports of shots fired in south Fargo. A 4-year old boy is dead after a rollover accident involving an ATV. A new bill is introduced to provide child support to women before their children are born.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
trfradio.com

Charges Filed Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Collision

A Jamestown, North Dakota man faces felony charges following a fatal hit and run accident early Tuesday morning on I-94 outside Valley City. According to the North Dakota highway patrol, Christina Anderson, 42 of Hazen was killed when a 2017 GMC Sierra rear-ended a 2005 Dodge Ram towing a flatbed trailer just east of the Oriska Rest Area, along the westbound roadway. According to the Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Ram, and a teenage girl were also injured in the accident. The 14 year old female passenger was not restrained, and was ejected from the vehicle during the roll-over.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

I-94 construction frustrates driver around the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been heading from Fargo towards Moorhead, or the Lakes, you’ve probably run into the traffic backing up I-94. Many have been running late for work or other errands as a result. We went to see how long it really takes to get through it.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

‘We have no where else to park’: Frustrations growing over parking fines near Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some residents who live alongside 7th St. S. near Island Park in downtown Fargo are getting more and more frustrated after many of them are being ticketed for illegal parking. According to a woman that lives on that street, they have no where else to park due to a lack of available space in their apartment buildings and construction happening to another complex.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy