Save money with shortcut salmon burgers for a healthy, delicious meal

As prices continue to skyrocket on grocery products from produce to poultry, it's a great time to discover inventive ways to save on meals at home .

Whether it's upgrading pantry staples, shopping for what's in season or simply stretching ingredients to go farther on the plate, Jenna Helwig is an expert when it comes to budget-friendly recipes.

The "Bare Minimum Dinners" cookbook author, recipe developer and food director at Real Simple shared a seafood burger recipe with "Good Morning America" that looks as good as it tastes and saves money on dinner.

Shortcut Salmon Burgers

Makes: 4 Servings

"Canned salmon is a convenient and economical alternative to fresh, and it’s ideal for easy burgers. Don’t worry about any bones in the mix. When cooked, they become undetectable, and they are a source of calcium. I like to schmear these burgers with a combination of ketchup and mayo -- delish," Helwig said.

Ingredients

15 ounces canned salmon, drained (2 to 3 cans)

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 burger buns (preferably brioche), toasted

Butter lettuce leaves, avocado slices, and sliced red onion, for serving

Ketchup and mayonnaise, for serving

Directions

Combine the salmon, panko, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Form into 4 patties and place on a parchment-lined plate. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet. Cook the patties until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serve on the toasted buns with lettuce, avocado, red onion, ketchup, and mayonnaise.

"Excerpted from BARE MINIMUM DINNERS: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen © 2021 by Jenna Helwig. Photography © 2021 by Linda Xiao. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved."