Buffalo, NY

Buffalo supermarket, site of mass shooting, reopens

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
 3 days ago

The supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where a deadly mass shooting occurred in May is officially reopening Friday after extensive renovations.

The Tops Friendly supermarket was closed for months as the site of an active law enforcement investigation into the shooting that killed 10 people and injured three more.

An 18-year-old white male , who has now been indicted on federal hate crime charges, allegedly opened fire in what authorities say was a racially motivated attack. All 10 of those who died were Black.

John Normile/Getty Images - PHOTO: A makeshift memorial filled with flowers, photos and mementos outside the Tops Friendly Market, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
MORE: After Buffalo shooting, experts question whether America can face its far-right extremism problem

The store has undergone renovations in the aftermath of the attack, in which the suspected gunman fired more than 60 shots from a high-powered, AR-15-style rifle.

The Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue was a lifeline in the predominantly Black community. It served as the area’s lone grocery store, in a neighborhood struggling under years of historic segregation and divestment.

Joshua Bessex/AP - PHOTO: People work in the parking lot of the Tops Friendly Market, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
MORE: Why some say the 'lone wolf' label is dangerous when describing white supremacists

“We understand the important role this store plays in this community and we are committed to reopening our Jefferson avenue location in the right way at the right time, with the best in class amenities that you see in all of our stores,” Tops Friendly Markets stated in a press release in late May.

On Thursday, Tops representatives and community leaders held a prayer service and a moment of silence to honor the victims, store workers and community members affected by the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

