CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The All Iowa Lawn Club is celebrating 20 years. The court they play on is called the 'Court of Dreams', which is made of all grass. "This is the end of 20 years of hard work and passion. And it's so wonderful to see my friends, my family, reunite with people who have been here and come here for so many years. And just create a magical moment here amongst the corn on the Kuhn family farm. It's very special," says Mark Kuhn.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO