Using cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services is becoming more common in digital marketplaces. As of the first quarter of 2022, network payment processor Visa announced that they had processed over $2.5 Billion in cryptocurrency since the beginning of the service’s availability. Considering Visa is just one of the major payment processors alongside others offering crypto payment services like PayPal, the actual scale of crypto payments is difficult to measure.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO