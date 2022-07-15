ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

The omicron subvariant dominating U.S. COVID-19 cases is more vaccine-resistant

NPR
 3 days ago

The BA.5 omicron subvariant, which is now the most prevalent coronavirus strain in the United States, is four times more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new study. The strain, which is considered "hypercontagious," according to the Mayo Clinic, is more defiant against messenger RNA vaccines, which include...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Middle-income countries have come up with a game-changing plan for COVID vaccines

Never let a crisis go to waste. That's become the rallying cry of a group of scientists from middle-income countries. They say the COVID pandemic proved that wealthy countries cannot be counted on to share new vaccines, so they have come up with a game-changing plan. NPR's Nurith Aizenman caught up with them at an auditorium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NPR

Biden wraps up Middle East trip with pledge to Arab leaders

President Biden is on his way back to the United States after a four-day trip to the Middle East. It was his first time there as president. He reaffirmed commitments to Israel and released more aid money for Palestinians, and he attended a summit with Arab leaders who the U.S. is hoping will keep oil supplies flowing as gas prices remain high. This morning, he told them the U.S. intends to remain a key player in a region where American rivals also seek influence.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Rna#Ba
NPR

Where is the economy likely to go next?

Gas prices are falling and are likely to continue to do so, but not fast enough for Linda Varnes-Walker. LINDA VARNES-WALKER: Between the gas and the food prices rising constantly, it's just awful for me. RASCOE: She's 69, retired, and inflation is forcing her to sacrifice. VARNES-WALKER: I'm diabetic. I...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NPR

Conservative blocs unleash wave of litigation to curb public health powers

Through a wave of pandemic-related litigation, a trio of small but mighty conservative legal blocs has rolled back public health authority at the local, state and federal levels, recasting America's future battles against infectious diseases. Galvanized by what they've characterized as an overreach of COVID-related health orders issued amid the...
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Reproductive rights groups want to make it easier to prevent pregnancy

The advocates want to make it simpler for people to access birth control options as many states move to ban or restrict access to abortion. One idea: making "the pill" available over-the-counter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As some states move to ban or severely restrict abortion, some reproductive justice advocates want...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might never expect, even half a world away. That's been the case for Sarah Cohen. Cohen is the founder and CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, a small company that makes hand-cooked kettle-style chips in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. When Cohen first heard about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, like much of the world, she thought it was awful but had little to do with her. She was wrong because not long after the invasion, she realized she wouldn't be getting her regular shipment of sunflower seed oil. That's because something like 80% of the world's sunflower seeds are grown in Ukraine and Russia, but Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and blockade of the shipping lanes through the Black Sea has made the final product, sunflower seed oil, very hard to come by. And we're not telling a trade secret here. Sunflower oil was a crucial part of her chipmaking process.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy