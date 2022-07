Grocery stores have come a long way in America from the invention of the modern-day shopping cart in 1937, the introduction of the standardized bar code system in 1952 and the installation of the first price scanner in 1974. However, one of the industry’s biggest leaps forward arrived in Oceanside, July 14, with the grand opening of a store called “Amazon Fresh,” that allows customers to pay for their items without ever visiting a cashier or a self-checkout machine.

