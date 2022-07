SANDPOINT – The Sandpoint City Council has given the go-ahead for officials to move forward with the final planning phases for Culver’s Crossing. The affordable housing subdivision is a joint effort between landowner Nancy Hadley and the Bonner County Housing Agency to aid the community with affordable housing. Culver’s Crossing is planned to have a larger density than typical housing developments containing 49 single-family dwellings that will be split into various groupings, including townhomes with a larger structure called the “Historic House” which will be a three-unit dwelling that includes a carriage house known as an “accessory dwelling."

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO