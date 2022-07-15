ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MT

Man kills two wolves in his barn

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, Mont. — There are two fewer wolves on the prowl in Lincoln County, after a man shot two wolves attacking his goats. A man who lives west of Troy just off U.S. 2 on the Kootenai River shot and killed a pair of wolves Sunday, July 10 morning that attacked...

bonnercountydailybee.com

KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating three-vehicle crash near Blanchard, Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 5:49 p.m. on July 17th, 2022, in Bonner County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near milepost 31, just north of Blanchard, Idaho. A 56-year old female, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with two male passengers, southbound on State Highway 41, when she went left of center and entered the southbound lane of travel. A 75-year old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape, northbound on State Highway 41 with one female passenger. A 44-year old female, from Spokane, Washington, was traveling northbound in a black 2017 Jaguar car. The GMC Yukon side-swiped the Ford Escape before hitting the Jaguar head-on. The driver of the GMC and all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford Escape and the Jaguar were wearing seatbelts and had non-life threatening injuries. State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 2.5-hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Spokane Man Dies in North Idaho Golf Cart Crash

SPOKANE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:00 PM on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County. The driver of a golf cart occupied by 5 adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over. Four occupants were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital, and one occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Patriot Front suspects to appear in court Monday

COEUR d'ALENE — Six men associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front are expected to appear before a Kootenai County judge Monday. Josiah Buster, Mishael Buster, Connor Moran, Derek Smith, Dakota Tabler and Justin O’Leary are among the 31 men accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration in City Park last month.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Beware dangerous North Fork water hazard

PRICHARD — A troublesome stretch of water on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River is responsible for several recent near-drowning incidents, and officials are trying to not only determine how to rectify the situation, but also who should do it. Prichard/Murray Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tanya...
PRICHARD, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - July 14, 2022

Richard Hollars, owner of The Garden restaurant on East Lake St. expanded the patio deck of his unusual business this year. More picturesque out-door eating space overlooks the Sandpoint Marina basin on Sand creek. All the flowers are live, many from local florists. •••. BUSY BEES HONOR CHARTER MEMBERS.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
NBCMontana

Wildlife officials report grizzly killed west of Troy in self defense

MISSOULA, Mont. — Idaho Fish and Game has ruled that hunters killed a grizzly bear west of Troy, Montana in self defense. A report came in on June 8 that two hunters had just harvested a black bear in the Ruby Creek drainage, west of Troy, Montana, and south of Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
TROY, MT
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man charged in burglary case

SANDPOINT — A man is facing burglary charges after police said he took a generator from a Ponderay box store. Robert Ravenscroft, 53, was arrested in late March on a charge of felony burglary after Ponderay Police say he took a Black Diamond generator worth about $700 from North 40 in Ponderay in early March.
PONDERAY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Meeting set for sports complex

SANDPOINT — Curious about the new James E. Russell Sports Complex at Travers Park?. Area residents are invited to a public meeting on Tuesday, July 19, at Community Hall. The meeting, set for 5-6:30 p.m., will give city officials a chance to share the operations plan for the facility, Sandpoint City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton said in a press release.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Wooden boat show returns to Sandpoint

The Inland Empire Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society is back in town today after two years off due to COVID-19 restrictions. The show kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Sandpoint Marina and city boardwalk area with the fleet scheduled to parade through Sand creek at 3 p.m.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Culver's Crossing moving forward

SANDPOINT – The Sandpoint City Council has given the go-ahead for officials to move forward with the final planning phases for Culver’s Crossing. The affordable housing subdivision is a joint effort between landowner Nancy Hadley and the Bonner County Housing Agency to aid the community with affordable housing. Culver’s Crossing is planned to have a larger density than typical housing developments containing 49 single-family dwellings that will be split into various groupings, including townhomes with a larger structure called the “Historic House” which will be a three-unit dwelling that includes a carriage house known as an “accessory dwelling."
SANDPOINT, ID

